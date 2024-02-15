The United Nations aid chief has warned of the possibility of a spillover of Palestinians amassed in Rafah into Egypt if Israel launches a military assault against the border town.

"The possibility of a military operation in Rafah, with the possibility of the (border) crossing closing down, with the possibility of spillover... a sort of Egyptian nightmare ...is one that is right before our eyes," Martin Griffiths told diplomats on Thursday at the United Nations in Geneva.

He said the notion that the people of Gaza could evacuate to a safe place was an "illusion".

"We must all hope that friends of Israel and those who care about Israel's security give them good counsel at this moment," Griffiths said.

'A slaughter'

The United Nations has said an Israeli offensive on Rafah could "lead to a slaughter".

Speaking at the same meeting as Griffiths, Mirjana Spoljaric, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said the absence of a clear evacuation plan, including for the sick and elderly, would bring suffering to a new level.