Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil may continue to challenge the legality of his arrest by immigration authorities in New Jersey, rather than in Louisiana where he is being held, a US judge has ruled.

The decision by US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday means any appeals in the Palestinian activist's case will be heard by the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which has a 6-6 split between active judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents, instead of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the country's most conservative appeals court.

Khalil's case is seen as a test of Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to deport pro-Palestine activists who have not been charged with any crime. His lawyers say Trump's administration improperly targeted him for his political views and prominence in student protests.

The Trump administration said it has revoked the visas of hundreds of foreign students it says took part in the protests that swept college campuses protesting the US government's complicity in Gaza genocide and military support of Israel.

The government says Khalil, 30, and other international students who take part are harming US foreign policy interests.