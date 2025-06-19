WORLD
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
“This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the National Hurricane Center says.
The NHC has warned that the hurricane could bring up to 41 cm of rain to Oaxaca and Guerrero. / AP
June 19, 2025

Hurricane Erick has intensified into a severe Category 4 storm, threatening Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

With maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (121 mph), Hurricane Erick was about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel Wednesday evening and is forecasted to make landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast early Thursday.

The NHC has warned that the hurricane could bring up to 41 cm of rain to Oaxaca and Guerrero, raising concerns of flash floods and landslides.

“This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center said.

Mexican authorities have also established over 500 shelters and mobilized more than 18,000 first responders from the two states.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged residents in the storm’s path to “follow official updates, remain indoors, and avoid going outside.”

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado announced the suspension of schools and transport in Acapulco and nearby coastal areas ahead of the approaching storm.

