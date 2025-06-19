Hurricane Erick has intensified into a severe Category 4 storm, threatening Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

With maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (121 mph), Hurricane Erick was about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel Wednesday evening and is forecasted to make landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast early Thursday.

The NHC has warned that the hurricane could bring up to 41 cm of rain to Oaxaca and Guerrero, raising concerns of flash floods and landslides.

“This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center said.

Mexican authorities have also established over 500 shelters and mobilized more than 18,000 first responders from the two states.