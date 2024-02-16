Inflation in Türkiye will decrease significantly in the second half of the year, the country's minister of treasury and finance said on Friday.

During his speech at the opening of the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Investment and Business Forum, Mehmet Simsek praised his country's efforts to tackle high inflation and steps taken to boost the economy.

"We believe that we have the right program to get here. By 2028, we will achieve price stability, the journey has begun," Simsek said.

"We are restoring financial health, repairing the damage caused by the major earthquake, reducing deficiencies, and more importantly, we will implement structural reforms to sustain these gains. We will not do anything extraordinary, conventional monetary policies will be implemented, and tightening monetary policies will work."

He also set a target of 30% inflation for the end of 2024, and around 14% for the next year.

"We aim for it to fall to single digits. This is a prediction compatible with global experience," he said.

Role of structural reforms