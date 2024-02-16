Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that Türkiye will act together with Egypt against the forced displacement of Palestinians from their own lands.

“Israel is forcing the people of Gaza to surrender through hunger. Our goal is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Erdogan said on Friday, addressing a rally in Türkiye's northern city of Giresun.

Calling his recent visits to the UAE and Egypt “very successful,” he stressed the need to “close ranks” to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

“We discussed in detail not only trade and investments with the heads of state but also the Palestinian issue. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation with both countries,” he said.