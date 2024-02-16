TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to work with Egypt against forced displacement of Palestinians
Calling his recent visits to UAE and Egypt "very successful," Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses need to "close ranks" to stop bloodshed in Gaza.
Türkiye to work with Egypt against forced displacement of Palestinians
Erdogan expressed that Ankara will be working to improve cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed that Türkiye will act together with Egypt against the forced displacement of Palestinians from their own lands.

“Israel is forcing the people of Gaza to surrender through hunger. Our goal is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Erdogan said on Friday, addressing a rally in Türkiye's northern city of Giresun.

Calling his recent visits to the UAE and Egypt “very successful,” he stressed the need to “close ranks” to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

“We discussed in detail not only trade and investments with the heads of state but also the Palestinian issue. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation with both countries,” he said.

RelatedIsraeli efforts to drive people out of Gaza null, void: President Erdogan
Recommended

Noting that Türkiye has been sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza since October 7, Erdogan said that Ankara has always coordinated with Egyptian authorities for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"As the Turkic and Islamic world, we will continue our struggle for rights and justice in unity, solidarity and cooperation," Erdogan said, calling for intensified aid efforts for Gaza, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Emphasising that they want the "Century of Türkiye" to also be the century of peace, the Turkish president expressed that Ankara will be working to improve cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries.

“We are obliged to unite with brother countries if we want to thwart the imperialist powers' games in our region. Instead of getting stuck in differences of opinion, we must focus on areas of cooperation. We are all aware of this truth: there is no mercy without unity,” the Turkish president said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan