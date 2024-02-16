Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term, Russia's federal penitentiary service has said. Western governments immediately attacked the Kremlin over the death of the "most outspoken" critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia

A Kremlin spokesman said President Vladimir Putin has been told about Navalny's death.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a procedural probe into the death.

"The death of a person is always a tragedy," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Instead of sweeping accusations, one ought to show restraint and wait for the official results of the forensic medical examination," it added responding to Western accusations.

Navalny's family

Navalny's mother , Lyudmila Navalny, was quoted by the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta as saying: "I don't want to hear any condolences. We saw him in prison on the Feb 12, in a meeting. He was alive, healthy and happy."

Navalny aides

Navalny aide,Volkov said he was unable to confirm the death, adding Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where the opposition leader had been serving his sentence.

Navalny deputy, Zhdanov said relatives of Navalny should be notified of his death within 24 hours, but no notifications have been made.

Nobel Lauraete , Dmitry Muratov

Speaking to Reuters, Muratov called the death "murder" and said that he believed prison conditions had led to Navalny's demise.

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "First and foremost, if these reports are accurate, our hearts go out to his wife and his family. Beyond that, his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this.

"We'll be talking to the many other countries concerned about Alexey Navalny, especially if these reports bear out to be true."

White House national security adviserJake Sullivan: "If it's confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy. And given the Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here."

Germany

German chancellor Olaf Scholz : "I met Navalny here in Berlin when he was trying to recover in Germany from the poisoning attack and also talked to him about the great courage it takes to return to his country. And he has probably now paid for this courage with his life."

German Foreign Minister : "Like no one else, Alexey Navalny was a symbol for a free and democratic Russia. That is precisely the reason he had to die."

German finance minister: "Alexey Navalny fought for a democratic Russia. For that, Putin tortured him to death."

Ukraine