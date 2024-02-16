WORLD
ICJ calls on Israel to implement provisional measures in Rafah
The International Court of Justice says the situation in besieged Gaza "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences", urging immediate implementation of its January 26 provisional measures.
Despite international outcry, Israel now plans a ground invasion of Rafah, which holds about 1.4 million refugees. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2024

The International Court of Justice [ICJ] has urged Israel to immediately and effectively implement provisional measures it ordered last month to prevent genocide in besieged Gaza.

"The Court notes that the most recent developments in the Gaza Strip, and in Rafah in particular, 'would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences', as stated by the United Nations Secretary-General," said a press statement by the court on Friday with its response to a request by South Africa for additional measures.

It said the "perilous situation" in Gaza and Rafah, the blockaded enclave's southernmost city, "demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court in its Order of 26 January 2024."

However, it said this "does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures."

"The Court emphasises that the State of Israel remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and with the said order, including by ensuring the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," it added.

South Africa's case

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in besieged Gaza, where at least 28,775 Palestinians have been killed so far since October 7.

The court ordered on January 26 that Israel take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

It also ordered Israel to take "immediate and effective" measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the blockaded enclave, but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

Some 85 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced due to Israel's onslaught, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Despite international outcry, Israel now plans a ground invasion of Rafah, which holds about 1.4 million refugees. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "fight until complete victory, and this includes a powerful action in Rafah."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
