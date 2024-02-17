WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain 'summons' Russian diplomats following Alexei Navalny’s death
"We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.
Britain 'summons' Russian diplomats following Alexei Navalny’s death
Alexei Navalny (1976-2024) / Others
February 17, 2024

The British government said it had summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy "to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible" for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said Navalny's death in an Arctic prison "must be investigated fully and transparently". "We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Navalny died on Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported Navalny felt sick after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Recommended

An ambulance arrived, but he couldn't be revived; the cause of death is "being established,” it said. Russia’s main state TV channel interrupted its newscast to announce the death.

RelatedImprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is dead: prison service

Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face arrest after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning. He was later convicted three times.

Born in Butyn, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Moscow, Navalny received a law degree from People’s Friendship University in 1998 and did a fellowship at Yale in 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions