Japan's space agency announced the successful launch of its new flagship rocket, making it the third time lucky for the H3 after years of delays and two previous failed attempts.

The H3 rocket, billed as flexible and cost-effective by space agency JAXA, "was put into orbit", a JAXA official told AFP on Saturday, after the rocket launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan at 9:22 am (0022 GMT).

Cheers and applause could be heard from the JAXA control centre after the agency's livestream announced the H3 engines had successfully burned, meaning the rocket had made it into orbit.

The latest launch follows Japan's successful landing last month of an unmanned probe on the Moon — albeit at a wonky angle — making it just the fifth country to land a craft on the Earth's satellite.

The next-generation H3 rocket has been mooted as a possible competitor to Space X's Falcon 9, and could one day be used to deliver cargo to bases on the Moon.

Developed jointly by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the H3 is the successor to the H-IIA launch system, which debuted in 2001.

Designed for "high flexibility, high reliability, and high-cost performance", the craft will "maintain Japan's autonomous access to space", JAXA says.

Related Japan's 'Moon Sniper' mission looks to match Indian success

The first H3 launch in February 2023 was abandoned after ignition issues left the rocket standing motionless on the ground.

On the second try in March last year, technical problems meant a destruct command was issued shortly after blast-off.

Improvements were made subsequently to the ignition system of the H3, which carries two small satellites.

One of the microsatellites is expected to contribute to disaster prevention by taking photos and videos.