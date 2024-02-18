The principle of "avoidance and prudence” should be the motto for both individuals and states on using plastics in all aspects of life, according to a concerned academic.

Sedat Gundogdu, a marine biologist at Cukurova University in the southern Turkish city of Adana, told Anadolu that he has been doing research into plastic pollution as he serves on a board of spokespersons of a coalition of scientists pushing for an effective plastics agreement.

“Together with this coalition, we are trying to voluntarily provide scientific information to states participating in negotiations of a UN plastics agreement for use in negotiations,” he said.

There have been three negotiations about the treaty so far – in Uruguay, Kenya and France, and the fourth is planned for Canada next April, he noted.

On the content of the agreement, he explained: “A zero draft, in which various options were presented for pollution and production related to all kinds of plastics - including the chemicals used – with several options to states, has been published.”

“Especially the big oil-producing states, including Iran, China, Saudi Arabia and Russia, have formed a group of ‘like-minded countries’ that the items in the zero draft should be removed from the negotiations, and they have taken a stance that it should be rewritten,” he said.

Noting that those states expressed that there is no need for a zero draft, no need to talk about plastic pollution and reducing the production of plastic, he said instead they demanded that if there is going to be a zero draft, it should mention the “cyclicality and benefits of plastic.”

‘Principle of avoidance and prudence’