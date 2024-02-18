WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militia kills 15 in eastern DRC: local sources
The militiamen ambushed travelers along a road near the village of Tali, resulting in the deaths of 15 people.
Militia kills 15 in eastern DRC: local sources
According to a humanitarian source, "the bodies of the victims bear the marks of torture." / Photo: AP Archive
February 18, 2024

Militia fighters killed 15 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled Ituri province, local sources said, in the second such attack in less than a week.

The sources said the CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of the Congo) militia, which claims to defend the interests of the Lendu group, again targeted victims from the rival Hema tribe on Sunday.

CODECO fighters ambushed users of a road near the village of Tali where they stopped 15 people including one woman on Saturday afternoon, said Jules Tsuba, leader of Djugu territory's civil society.

The militiamen tied them up and undressed them before killing them, some victims "had their throats cut, others were shot dead", he said.

According to a humanitarian source, "the bodies of the victims bear the marks of torture."

Ruphin Mapela, the territory's administrator, confirmed the toll of 15 dead and said the attack came after months of peace.

RelatedTwo South African soldiers killed, others injured in DRC: military
Recommended

Rampage after peace agreement

CODECO was among several Congolese armed groups that signed a peace deal last year after negotiations in Nairobi.

Tsuba said he wanted the government to "accelerate the peace process" through a programme of disarmament and reintegration of militia fighters into their communities.

On Tuesday, a suspected CODECO attack left seven panners dead on mining sites in Djugu territory.

Gold-rich Ituri suffered a conflict between ethnic-based militias from 1999 to 2003 that left thousands dead before an international intervention.

Fighting flared again in 2017, killing thousands of civilians and triggering mass displacement.

RelatedMilitant rampage kills dozen of civilians in eastern DRC
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions