National and regional special envoys to Afghanistan convened in Doha Sunday in the second UN meeting of its kind in less than a year, though it remained unclear whether Taliban authorities would join the closed-session event.

The two-day meeting, hosted by the UN secretary-general, was due to discuss increasing engagement with Afghanistan and a more coordinated response to the Central Asian nation.

A list shared by the UN detailed participants including the US, China, Pakistan and the European Union but did not include the Taliban authorities.

The UN also detailed that Afghan civil society participants, including women, were taking part in the meeting but did not categorically say the Taliban had refused to attend.

A senior diplomatic source told AFP ahead of the meeting the Taliban government had said it would only attend as sole representative of Afghanistan at the convention -- excluding civil society representatives.

'Disappointing'

A second demand was that the Taliban government delegation meet with the UN secretary-general and be given an opportunity to present its position, the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions.

Though the Afghan foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on plans to attend, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council wrote on X, formerly Twitter, it was "disappointing that the Taliban declined to attend the special envoy meeting".

"We urge all sides to do more to hammer out deals that can benefit the long suffering Afghan people," Jan Egeland said.