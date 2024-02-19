Monday, February 19, 2024

2030 GMT — Nearly five months into its devastating assault on besieged Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his stance that Tel Aviv would "preserve its security control" over the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank, vowing to push back on mounting international pressure.

"With or without a permanent settlement, Israel will maintain full security control over the entire area west of Jordan," Netanyahu said in a recorded message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This, of course, includes Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank] and the Gaza Strip," he added.

1941 GMT — Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon wounds 14 people

14 people have been wounded in two Israeli air strikes near the city of Sidon, official media said, while the Israeli army claimed it had targeted "Hezbollah weapons storage facilities".

One of the strikes targeted a factory "in an industrial area of Ghaziyeh, wounding at least eight workers", seven of them Syrians, a Lebanese security source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said earlier.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency [NNA] said the strikes targeted a warehouse where tyres and electricity generators were manufactured and the vicinity of a factory, leaving "14 wounded, most of them Syrian and Palestinian workers".

The Israeli army said in a statement that "fighter jets struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities adjacent to the city of Sidon".

1719 GMT — EU calls for 'immediate humanitarian pause' in Gaza — Borrell

All EU countries except Hungary joined a call for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in the Gaza war, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The European Union has struggled for a united response on Israel's war on Gaza since October 7.

But Borrell said foreign ministers from 26 states had agreed a statement calling for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire".

The EU countries also reiterated their calls for Israel not to launch an assault on the Gaza city of Rafah, which has become the main shelter zone in the stricken territory.

1847 GMT — UN chief wants Security Council to 'speak with one voice' in Gaza humanitarian ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to see the Security Council "speak with one voice" as the US proposed a rival draft resolution after Algeria requested a vote on its draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, his spokesperson has said.

Asked about the US' draft resolution, Stephane Dujarric said: "We understand negotiations are still ongoing. So I don't think I'll get into the details of it."

"What the Secretary-General would like to see, first of all, on the ground is a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, increasing humanitarian access," he said.

1810 GMT — Norway set to serve as 'go-between' for Palestinian Authority getting revenues from Israel

Norway has said under a new deal, it will act as a go-between to enable the Palestinian Authority to get revenues collected by Israel on its behalf.

The Scandinavian government the move came following the deadlock between the parties.

Jonas Gahr Store, the Norwegian prime minister, said in a statement: "With our assistance to this solution, the Palestinian Authority will be able to pay salaries, thus making it possible to continue to provide essential services to the Palestinian population, keep schools open, and ensure that health workers are paid."

1717 GMT — Brazil president recalls ambassador in Israel for talks: local media

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has recalled his ambassador to Israel for consultations, according to a column in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The Brazilian ambassador had previously been summoned by Israel's foreign minister for a reprimand following comments by Lula likening the war in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War II.

1712 GMT — Germany voices concern over Israeli threat to attack Rafah during Ramadan

Germany has expressed concern over the latest remarks by Israel’s War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz who threatened to invade Rafah city during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if hostages held by Hamas are not released.

"We view this announcement with concern," deputy foreign ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

She reiterated the urgent need for a humanitarian pause amid the dramatic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of the Israeli military offensive.

1627 GMT — US proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza

The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's "support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable," according to the text seen by Reuters.

The draft text also "determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighbouring countries."

It was not immediately clear when or if the draft resolution would be put to a vote.

1636 GMT — Russia's UN envoy criticises US for opposing Gaza ceasefire

Russia’s ambassador to the UN has criticised the US for standing in the way of a ceasefire in Gaza, as it signalled it will block another UN Security Council resolution presented by Algeria.

Speaking to reporters, Vasily Nebenzya said that “only one delegation” has blocked a possible ceasefire in Gaza for nearly five months.

Saying Russia proposed a ceasefire resolution on Oct. 16, he said so many lives could have been saved if a ceasefire had been passed.

1558 GMT — Israel launches air strikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have launched air strikes in the town of Ghaziyeh in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese media.

The strikes targeted a vehicle in the town on the southern outskirts of Sidon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene of the attack. The AFP photographer reported the sound of at least two successive strikes in Ghaziyeh, with dark smoke billowing across the area.

One of the strikes appeared to have targeted a hangar close to the main coastal highway, the photographer added.

1545 GMT — People of Gaza ‘living hell on earth’: Irish diplomat

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Tanaiste Micheal Martin has said he hopes that work for a ceasefire can gain momentum for the sake of the “ordinary people of Gaza who are living hell on earth at the moment.”

Speaking to the press ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels , Martin acknowledged it would not be easy to get a unified position on Irish and Spanish proposals for the EU to review whether Israel was in breach of human rights clauses in the EU-Israel trade agreement.

A ground invasion in the city of Rafah would be “absolutely catastrophic,” he warned before joining the ministerial meeting.

1515 GMT — UN official warns of humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza has sounded alarm on the potential dire consequences facing Gaza civilians as Israel threatens to target the southern city of Rafah.

Sigrid Kaag's warning came during a critical meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, where she stressed the urgent need to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"The consequences of Israel's attack on Rafah would be disastrous for civilians," Kaag said.

1359 GMT — Israeli protesters repeatedly block aid convoys bound for Gaza

Even as the threat of famine stalks the war-ravaged Gaza, Israeli protesters have gathered repeatedly to stop desperately needed aid from getting into the Palestinian territory.

The latest protest on Sunday came as Hamas threatened to suspend talks to free hostages unless more aid gets in.

Despite those threats, just over 100 people gathered at Nitzana, where the Egyptian Sinai meets Israel's Negev desert, with some saying they were hoping to pile pressure on in a bid to free the captives.

A survey for Israel's Channel 12 television at the end of January suggested 72 percent of Israelis believed Gaza should not receive any aid while hostages are still being held.

1337 GMT — Israel army arrests more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army has rounded up 25 more Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

Most of the arrests took place in the cities of Al Halil, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Nablus and Jenin, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

"The arrests were marked by acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes, in addition to severe beatings of detainees and their families, and the confiscation of money,” the statement said.

1336 GMT — Israel's war on Gaza takes bite on its GDP

Israel's GDP has shrunk by almost one-fifth in the final quarter of 2023, compared to the three months prior, according to official figures.

The 19.4 percent fall in the final quarter was attributed to the scale of the ongoing Israel's war on Gaza affecting the economy.

Overall, Israel's GDP grew by 2.0 percent in 2023, short of the 2.3 percent projection made by the Bank of Israel after the war's outbreak in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics figures showed.

1304 GMT — Spain to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers if no EU deal

Spain will impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank unilaterally if its European Union partners fail to reach an agreement on the issue, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has said.

He said Spain, which has also been critical of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, will push for the approval of such sanctions during a meeting of EU's foreign ministers held in Brussels on Monday.

"If there's no agreement, Spain will proceed individually with these sanctions against the violent settlers," Albares told reporters before the meeting.

1301 GMT — 'Appalled by Israeli violations against Palestinian women and girls': UN experts