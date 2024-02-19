Monday, February 19, 2024

1444 GMT — Two years after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the International Red Cross has said it is seeking to clarify the fate of 23,000 people whose families have no news of them.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that the people are missing because they have either been captured, killed or because they lost contact after fleeing their homes.

The Red Cross did not say whether they were missing from Ukraine or territories seized by Russia after Moscow sent its forces into its neighbour on February 24, 2022.

"Not knowing what happened to a loved one is excruciating, and this is the tragic reality for tens of thousands of families who live in a state of constant anguish," said Dusan Vujasanin, who heads the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau for the international armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

More updates 👇

1619 GMT — Biden willing to meet with Republican US House speaker over Ukraine aid

US President Joe Biden has said he is willing to meet with House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine's war against Russia, saying that Republicans are making a mistake by opposing the aid package.

The Senate in a bipartisan vote earlier this month passed a $95 billion aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, but Johnson so far has declined even to bring it up for a vote on the floor of the House, which Republicans control by a narrow 219-212 margin.

He has been demanding a meeting with Biden.

1436 GMT — Ukraine claims it downed two Russian fighter jets

Ukraine has claimed it downed two Russian fighter jets over the country.

An initial statement on Telegram by Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said the country’s air defences shot down a Sukhoi Su-34 and a Sukhoi Su-35S in the country’s east, near the border with Russia.

Oleshchuk claimed in a later statement that the Su-35S crashed in the Sea of Azov, an inland sea leading into the Black Sea, while satellite systems showed the Su-34’s location to be near the coastal city of Mariupol in Donetsk.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claim.​​​​​​​

1430 GMT —Ukrainian children repatriated from Russia after Qatari mediation

Eleven Ukrainian children have set off from Russia to Ukraine to be reunited with their families in the latest transfer between the warring sides under a Qatari-mediated scheme.

The children, aged between two and 16, were hosted at the Qatari embassy in Moscow on Monday ahead of a long journey via Belarus which should see them cross into northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday.

This latest operation includes several children with special medical needs, including two aged five and six who have chronic conditions.

1341 GMT — Polish foreign minister supports idea of stationing German troops

In a shift from the previous leadership, the new Polish government would welcome German soldiers stationed in Poland, the nation’s foreign minister has said.

"German officers are already working here (in Poland) in several NATO outposts, in my hometown of Bydgoszcz, and also in Szczecin (near the German border)," Radoslaw Sikorski told Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

"After Russian missiles fell near the border, we temporarily deployed German Patriot batteries to secure the eastern border" with besieged Ukraine.

"We are done with demonising democratic Germany. This is a controversial topic for nationalists, but not for us. Germany is our ally, we are happy with allied cooperation to secure NATO territory," he said.

1245 GMT — Russia attacking with 'heavy fire' in south: Ukraine

Ukrainian troops have been facing "heavy fire" from advancing Russian forces in the southern Zaporizhzhia region after Moscow made its most significant territorial gain in nine months last week, Ukrainian army figures said.

Moscow's forces are back on the offensive across eastern and southern Ukraine, and have forced Kiev into a hasty withdrawal from the town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, securing their first major gain since the capture of Bakhmut in May 2023.

Senior Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Tarnavsky said that Russia was now launching multiple attacks near the village of Robotyne — one of the few places where Ukraine had managed to regain ground during last year's counter-offensive.

1241 GMT — Swedish Military Intelligence says Russia risks growing

The risks to Sweden's security have continued to grow in the last year as Russia ramps up its military capacity amid the war in Ukraine, the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) said.

MUST last year said Russia poses a clear military threat in Sweden's immediate area, but added that Moscow's forces were largely tied up in the Ukraine war.

In the wake of Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Sweden in 2022 applied for NATO membership, abandoning its long-held non-aligned status. The Nordic nation hopes to complete the membership process and join the alliance in the near future.

1236 GMT — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits northeastern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the northeastern sector of the front line where he met troops fighting against invading Russian forces, his office reported.

He paid a visit to the command post of the brigade that defends Kupiansk, a target of intensified Russian assault since mid-autumn.