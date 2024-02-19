After weathering the devastation of last year's floods, Sanliurfa's Archaeology Museum and Haleplibahce Mosaic Museum have reopened after considerable rehabilitation.

Bulent Gonultas, Deputy Director General of Cultural Assets and Museums, stated that "our museums' electrical and cooling systems in the basements have been completely renewed, thanks to the swift action taken by the ministry during the restoration process."

Flood hitting southern Türkiye

Last year's deluge followed twin earthquakes in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa, which devastated southern Türkiye.

Heavy rains in the earthquake-affected region, particularly in Adiyaman's Tut district and Malatya's Dogansehir district, caused a river to overflow and flood. This event caused substantial damage to the Sanliurfa Archaeology and Haleplibahce Mosaic Museum complex, Türkiye's largest museum.

The basement of the archaeological museum, which housed approximately 10,000 artifacts, remained submerged.