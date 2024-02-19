Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urge the international community for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance during the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Brazil this Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Türkiye's messages on critical issues such as Israel's attacks on Gaza, Russia's occupation of Ukraine, and the deficiencies in global governance mechanisms carry significant weight within the framework of the G20, which comprises the world's largest economies.

Under Brazil's presidency, the first ministerial-level G20 meeting will be convened, with recent geopolitical tensions likely shaping Brazil's decision to host the event.

The meeting will focus on two main agendas: the G20's role in addressing ongoing international tensions and reforms in global governance.

Brazil has announced its intention to prioritise issues advocated by developing countries, including combating hunger, poverty, and inequality, as well as energy and global governance institution reform.

Türkiye's diplomatic outreach

During the upcoming meetings, Fidan will underscore Türkiye's commitment to global governance reform and highlight the UN Security Council's inadequacy in addressing Israel's attacks on Gaza.