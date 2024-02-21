Scores of bright-colored tractors were parked outside Greece's parliament Tuesday, horns blaring, as thousands of farmers angry at high production costs shifted their protests to Athens.

“Without us, you don’t eat," one banner said. Some farmers carried mock coffins and funeral garlands as symbols of their plight.

The farmers — whose demands are similar to those at farmer protests elsewhere in Europe — have spent weeks staging sporadic blockades along highways and in rural towns. Farmers in central Greece are also still reeling from major floods last year.

The center-right government has expressed sympathy with the farmers but said budgetary constraints prevent it from meeting all their demands, beyond substantial electricity cost reductions.

Protesters say that's not enough.

They want tax-free fuel, debt forgiveness, measures against foreign competition and speedier compensation for damage from natural disasters. Farmers also criticise the substantial markup in shelf prices compared to what wholesalers pay them for their produce.