France's iconic Eiffel Tower has been closed for a fourth day as employees extended a strike over the monument's management.

Union representatives were to meet the tower's operator (SETE) management in the afternoon, they said on Thursday.

The stoppage at one of the world's best-known tourist sites is the second within two months in protest of what unions say is insufficient investment.

SETE has advised ticket holders to check its website before showing up, or to postpone their visit. E-ticket holders were asked to check their e-mails for further information.

Ticket holders will be reimbursed, the operator said.

Stephane Dieu of the CGT union that represents a large number of the Eiffel Tower's employees said the strikers want to present their demands to the city's officials and reach an agreement with the Tower's owner "so that everything runs smoothly this summer."

"The last thing we want is to find ourselves in a stalemate that would, unfortunately, lead to us being closed for part of the Olympic Games," Dieu said in an interview on Wednesday.