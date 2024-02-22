WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israeli troops burst into my Gaza home, beat me severely: Palestinian man
Israeli troops "would ask me 'where is Hamas?' I'd say 'I don't know'. 'Where are the tunnels? Where are the stores of weapons?' I told them 'I'm a civilian, I'm a civilian'," 22-year-old Ramadan Shamlakh says.
Israeli troops burst into my Gaza home, beat me severely: Palestinian man
Filmed for Reuters by a freelance video journalist at Shuhada Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Shamlakh had a bloodstained bandage wrapped around his head and another around his left arm. / Reuters
February 22, 2024

A Palestinian man being treated at a Gaza hospital for severe bruising on his face, cuts on his fingers and other injuries has said Israeli soldiers beat him with chunks of masonry and chairs after bursting into his home on February 20.

The account by Ramadan Shamlakh, 22, on Thursday is the latest in a series of allegations of mistreatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces since the start of their war on Gaza.

Shamlakh's face was swollen and bloodied, and he could not open his right eye. He walked with a limp. He had a series of cuts on the back of the fingers of his right hand, which he said were made with a knife.

"He would lie me down on the ground and tell me not to move. He would get rocks, the broken ones from our balcony, and throw them at my legs," Shamlakh said, describing his treatment by one of the soldiers.

"Whenever I would move, I would find his boot, kicking me here, kicking me there. I couldn't breathe, I couldn't speak," he said, adding that the soldier had also smashed up two chairs over him.

Reuters provided Shamlakh's name, the name of the area where he lived and the date of the alleged beating to an Israeli army spokesperson, who said the army was unaware of the incident.

Related'Israeli army beat us': Freed Palestinian boy narrates ordeal in prison

'Where is Hamas?'

Recommended

Shamlakh said troops were operating with tanks in the area where he lives, Zeitoun in Gaza City, overnight on Monday.

At about 6:30 am local time on Tuesday they destroyed a wall, entered the house and interrogated him over the next few hours, he said.

"They'd ask me 'where is Hamas?' I'd say 'I don't know'. 'Where are the tunnels? Where are the stores of weapons?' I told them 'I'm a civilian, I'm a civilian'," said Shamlakh.

Dr Anas Al Kurd said Shamlakh had injuries all over his body and the Shuhada Al Aqsa hospital did not have all the supplies it needed to treat him appropriately.

"He was supposed to be transferred to the European Hospital so that he could be seen by an eye specialist, but the occupying forces were located on the Al Rashid route and had cut it off," he said.

"So this young man remains with us, suffering in pain and all he can take are painkillers."

Reuters and other media have reported other incidents in which people detained by Israeli forces in Gaza have been beaten and subjected to degrading treatment.

Reuters reports have included a woman who said she was imprisoned for weeks, insulted and mistreated; a doctor who said he was shackled, blindfolded and deprived of sleep during a 45-day detention; and three brothers who said they and fellow detainees were beaten, stripped to their underwear and burnt with cigarettes.

Related‘War on all Palestinians’: Israel steps up atrocities in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington