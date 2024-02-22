WORLD
EU's Borrell: G20 has 'consensus' on backing two-state solution
EU's top envoy Borrell says he has asked G20 host country Brazil to "explain to the world that at the G20 everybody was in favour of this solution."
Borrell says he expects Arab nations will make a peace proposal for Gaza in coming days. / Photo: AA
February 22, 2024

Foreign ministers at the G20 group of nations meeting in Brazil have been of one opinion on the need for a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"Everybody here, everybody. I haven't heard anyone against it. There was a strong request for a two-state solution," he told reporters on Thursday. "It is consensus among us," he added.

Borrell's view was supported by other delegates who said every speaker who addressed the Israeli war on Gaza called for the two-state solution.

"There is a common denominator: there is not going to be peace ... not going to be sustainable security for Israel unless the Palestinians have a clear political prospect to build their own state," said Borrell, the EU minister for foreign affairs.

He said the crisis in Gaza extends to the occupied West Bank, which is "absolutely boiling" as illegal Israeli settlers are "attacking Palestinian civilians."

Lasting peace

Borrell said he had asked G20 host country Brazil to "explain to the world that at the G20 everybody was in favor of this solution."

"We have to mobilise our political capacity to push for this solution to be implemented. Otherwise is just wishful thinking," he said.

Borrell said he expects Arab nations will make a peace proposal for Gaza in coming days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far right coalition government largely rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state even though Israel's main backer the United States maintains that the two-state solution is the only feasible way to bring lasting peace to the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
