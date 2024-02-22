Foreign ministers at the G20 group of nations meeting in Brazil have been of one opinion on the need for a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"Everybody here, everybody. I haven't heard anyone against it. There was a strong request for a two-state solution," he told reporters on Thursday. "It is consensus among us," he added.

Borrell's view was supported by other delegates who said every speaker who addressed the Israeli war on Gaza called for the two-state solution.

"There is a common denominator: there is not going to be peace ... not going to be sustainable security for Israel unless the Palestinians have a clear political prospect to build their own state," said Borrell, the EU minister for foreign affairs.

He said the crisis in Gaza extends to the occupied West Bank, which is "absolutely boiling" as illegal Israeli settlers are "attacking Palestinian civilians."