The World Health Organization aims to evacuate more of the roughly 140 patients stranded in Gaza's Nasser Hospital, where Palestinian officials said bodies of dead patients had begun to decompose amid power cuts and fighting.

The WHO and partners have so far carried out three evacuations from the hospital in Khan Younis, the latest on Wednesday, transferring 51 patients to southern Gaza, the UN agency's Ayadil Saparbekov said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The WHO says the hospital, Gaza's second-largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by a raid.

"The WHO will continue to try evacuation of those critically ill and critically wounded patients from the Nasser Hospital to other hospitals in the south, including the field hospitals that have been established in Rafah," Saparbekov said.

"However it's a very difficult and high risk mission."

The number of patients remaining in Nasser Hospital had been changing by the hour as some people left to escape the fighting and others succumbed to their wounds, Saparbekov said.

Lack of power, oxygen