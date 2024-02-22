Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held diplomatic talks with his French, South African and Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Turkish diplomatic sources have reported that Fidan and his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

During a closed-door meeting in Brazil on Thursday, Fidan emphasised to Sejourne the need for urgent steps to prevent the situation in Gaza from worsening further.

He also stressed the importance of the UN and the international community uniting on this issue

During the meeting, Fidan underlined that the war in Ukraine should be resolved while upholding the country's territorial integrity and political unity.

Türkiye-EU relations were also on the agenda.

Fidan told his French counterpart that it would be a "strategic mistake" to keep Türkiye's EU membership process separate from other candidate countries.

Meeting with South African counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Naledi Pando, minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Fidan has underlined Türkiye's support for South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).