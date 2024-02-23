Turkish forces have successfully apprehended a key member of the PKK terrorist organisation, in a joint operation carried out by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the police.

MIT successfully located and apprehended the whereabouts of the terrorist Murat Kizil, who was hiding abroad under the code name "Mazlum Mardin," during an attempt to escape to Europe.

The captured terrorist Kizil, who was brought to Türkiye, is reported to have joined the rural cadres of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in 2015.

It was reported that Kizil, who operated at a so-called responsible level in Syria and Iraq, was wanted for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation."

Türkiye neutralised 60 terrorists over the last week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.