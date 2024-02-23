TÜRKİYE
Türkiye vows to use all means to halt Israel's assault in Gaza: Erdogan
Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria. / Photo: AA
February 23, 2024

Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt "oppression in Palestine's Gaza and harassment in Jerusalem" by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will use all available means, without any exception, to stop the oppression in Gaza and the harassment in Jerusalem," Erdogan said at a rally in Türkiye's western province of Balikesir on Friday.

He added that Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza.

The aid sent by Türkiye to the people of Gaza exceeded 34,000 tonnes, President Erdogan said, adding that another ship carrying 2,380 tonnes of aid materials arrived in the region on Thursday.

On Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts, Erdogan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria.

"With new operations, we will continue to perforate and dismantle the project of establishing a Terror-land by encircling our country from its southern borders," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
