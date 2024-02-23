Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt "oppression in Palestine's Gaza and harassment in Jerusalem" by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will use all available means, without any exception, to stop the oppression in Gaza and the harassment in Jerusalem," Erdogan said at a rally in Türkiye's western province of Balikesir on Friday.

He added that Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza.

The aid sent by Türkiye to the people of Gaza exceeded 34,000 tonnes, President Erdogan said, adding that another ship carrying 2,380 tonnes of aid materials arrived in the region on Thursday.