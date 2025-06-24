The White House has pushed back against US media reports suggesting that the recent US-led bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities caused only limited damage, delaying Tehran's nuclear capabilities by a matter of months.

Citing a classified preliminary assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency on Tuesday, both CNN and The New York Times reported that the strikes sealed off entrances to at least two major nuclear sites but did not collapse their fortified underground sections.

The early findings claim that Iran's nuclear programme was likely delayed by less than six months — an outcome that appears to contradict US President Donald Trump's public statement that the strikes had "obliterated" the sites.

Before the attacks, US intelligence agencies had said Iran could potentially develop a basic nuclear device in around three months if it decided to rush its programme.

Following the strikes, the DIA assessment reportedly concluded that timeline may have been pushed back only slightly.

Attempt to 'demean' Trump

"This alleged 'assessment' is flat-out wrong," said Karoline Leavitt, a White House spokesperson.

"It was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community."

Leavitt added that the leak was "a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear programme."

She insisted that "everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."