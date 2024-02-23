Pietro Casartelli always dreamed of becoming a professional athlete, but the alpine skier, 18, says the climate crisis is making his goals harder and much more expensive to achieve.

Last year, as his usual high-altitude summer ski slopes were melted by record-high temperatures, he had planned to join a training camp in Chile. But the trip was cancelled as too few would-be participants could afford the fees.

Hautacam, a ski resort in the French Pyrenees, rebranded itself "Hautacam Plage" (or Hautacam Beach) on social media and its 20 pistes have become destinations for hiking and biking rather than winter sports.

"If we keep having seasons like this one, we'll have to stop," said Josiane Sempe, owner of a ski rental store in Hautacam.

Tourists can bike on zip lines instead of skiing.

"Will this become the only recipe for our resort in winter?" said Marie-Florentine Hulin, the resort's communications and marketing manager. "It's a difficult question to answer."

Artificial snow

At the nearby resort of Bareges, skiers have the option of an artificial snow slope, surrounded by mountains without any snow.