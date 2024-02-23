TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rapidly increases its military deterrence capabilities: Altun
"Türkiye is incredibly proud of advancements in the defence sector, including the fifth generation fighter jet Kaan’s maiden flight," says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye is "ever more self-confident and resolved" thanks to the progress made under President Erdogan’s leadership, the communications director added. / Photo: AA Archive
February 23, 2024

Türkiye is "rapidly increasing its military deterrence capabilities" under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's communications director has said.

"The latest example of this is our fifth generation fighter jet Kaan’s maiden flight," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday in a statement on social media platform X.

Altun said the country is incredibly proud of advancements in the defence sector thanks to the ingenuity and hard work of Türkiye's military planners, engineers, programmers and other staff at Turkish companies.

"President Erdogan’s vision for our country is propelling us to a future where we will be a lot more self-reliant in defence through indigenous projects. We will be able to deter enemies and contribute even more strongly to the security of our allies and partners around the world," Altun stated.

Türkiye is "ever more self-confident and resolved" thanks to the progress made under President Erdogan’s leadership, the communications director added.

"Our president (Erdogan) has taught us that impossible is just a word. I am sure that his vision will guide us toward many more milestones."

RelatedIsrael commits major genocide crime in Gaza: Altun
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
