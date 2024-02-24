As Ukraine marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Saturday, it is looking more vulnerable than at any time since the early days of Europe's most deadly conflict since World War Two.

The former Soviet republic's 40 million people defied expectations by holding out a much larger enemy and preventing outright defeat in the days and weeks after Russian tanks and soldiers rolled towards capital Kiev.

But as the war enters its third year, international aid and military supplies have slowed, impacting the battlefield where Kiev's summer counteroffensive floundered and Moscow is grinding out territorial gains.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still has plenty of friends. On Saturday he welcomes Western leaders to discuss security guarantees, sanctions against Russia and other pressing issues.

US President Joe Biden remains a staunch ally, although $61 billion in aid is being held up by political bickering in Washington DC.

Looking to the end of 2024, US elections could bring a change in president and in policy towards Ukraine and its war with Russia, clouding the outlook for the coming years.

During a trip to the United States in November, Zelenskyy invited Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump — a vocal critic of US support for Kiev — to Ukraine to see for himself the damage wrought by Russia's war.

Zelenskyy also told US politicians that Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, may not stop at Ukraine's borders if it emerges victorious.

Putin dismisses such claims as nonsense. He casts the war as a wider struggle with the United States, which the Kremlin elite says aims to cleave Russia apart. The West sees the invasion as an unjustified act of aggression that must be repelled.

Old war and new

As well as hosting foreign dignitaries, Zelenskyy will take part in a call with G7 leaders on Saturday. There will be events across Ukraine including a commemoration service for those who died in Bucha, north of Kiev — scene of some of the worst alleged war crimes of the conflict.

Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Friday it had launched investigations into more than 122,000 suspected war crimes cases in the last two years. Russia denies carrying them out.

The initial shock of the invasion gradually morphed into familiarity and then fatigue, as the world watched initial Russian gains and a stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive in late 2022 slow into grinding, attritional trench warfare.

In scenes reminiscent of the battlefields of World War I, soldiers under heavy artillery fire are dying in their thousands, sometimes for a few kilometres of land.

Meanwhile, both sides have developed huge and increasingly sophisticated fleets of air, sea and land drones for surveillance and attack, an unprecedented use of unmanned vehicles that could point the way to future conflicts.