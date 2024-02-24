The longtime head of the National Rifle Association [NRA], Wayne LaPierre, misspent millions of dollars of the organisation's money, using the funds to pay for an extravagant lifestyle that included exotic getaways and trips on private planes and superyachts, a New York jury has determined.

The jury on Friday ordered LaPierre, 74, to repay almost $4.4 million to the powerful gun rights group that he led for three decades. It also ordered the NRA's retired finance chief, Wilson Phillips, to pay back the group $2 million.

Jurors additionally found that the NRA omitted or misrepresented information in its tax filings and violated New York law by failing to adopt a whistleblower policy.

LaPierre sat stone-faced in the front row of the courtroom as the verdict was read aloud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who campaigned on investigating the NRA's not-for-profit status, declared the verdict a "major victory."

The outcome is the latest blow to the powerful group, which in recent years has been beset by financial troubles and dwindling membership. LaPierre, its longtime face, announced his resignation on the eve of the trial.

NRA general counsel John Frazer was also a defendant in the case. Although the jury found that he violated his duties, it didn't order him to repay any money.

The jury found the NRA violated state laws protecting whistleblowers who raised concerns about the powerful organisation, a cohort that included the group's former president, Oliver North.

'Lacked internal controls'

The penalties to paid by LaPierre — the jury actually found him liable for $5.4 million but determined he’d already paid back a little over $1 million — and Phillips will go back to the NRA, which was portrayed in the case both as a defendant that lacked internal controls to prevent misspending and as a victim of that same misconduct.

James also wants the three men to be banned from serving in leadership positions at any charitable organisations that conduct business in New York. A judge will decide that question during the next phase of the state Supreme Court trial.