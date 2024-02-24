The Salt Therapy Center, which opened in an Eastern Anatolian city of Türkiye in 2022 and hosted thousands of visitors to date, continues to arouse curiosity during the winter.

The galleries, which were formed as a result of the excavations carried out from past to present in Tuz Dagi (Salt Mountain) in Tuzluca district of Igdir city, have been transformed into a Salt Therapy Center by the city's governorship.

The underground therapy center consists entirely of salt with its walls, ceiling and floor, has started to host a lot of visitors after after the completion of the construction work.

The therapy center, which gains fame in a short time, is flooded with local and foreign visitors even during the winter months.

The number of visitors to the therapy center has exceeded 310,000 since its opening in 2022.

"A must-see place in the world"

Lale Temelkuran, one of the visitors, said that they came from Izmir to the Eastern Anatolia Region for sightseeing purposes and were very surprised when they saw the Salt Mountain.

"I didn't know there was such a place in our country. It's incredible that an ancient civilization built something like this here and that it is still standing. I think it is a must-see place in the world." Temelkuran said.