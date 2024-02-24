WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fighter jets intercept suspicious ballon over key US state
A mysterious balloon spotted over Utah prompted US fighter jet action, but the object was found to be harmless and pose no risk.
Fighter jets intercept suspicious ballon over key US state
Fighter jets investigated a high-altitude balloon over Utah, sparking brief security concerns. / Photo: AP Archive
February 24, 2024

A small balloon floating at a high altitude over the US state of Utah was intercepted by fighter aircraft on Friday but deemed to pose no national security or flight risk, a US-Canada military agency said, according to US media.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement it had detected the balloon travelling at an altitude between 43,000-45,000 feet (13,100-13,700 meters), CBS News reported.

"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not manoeuvrable and did not present a threat to national security," the joint agency said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety," according to NORAD.

"NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon," it added.

RelatedSecond Chinese 'surveillance' balloon transiting Latin America
Recommended

Chinese balloons

An unnamed US official told CBS News the balloon had a cube-shaped box about two feet long on each side hanging below it.

In February last year, the United States shot down a huge white balloon from China after it was spotted over a series of nuclear weapons sites.

Beijing denied it was a spy balloon, saying the craft was used for weather research and had blown off-course.

RelatedUS says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington