TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye working to prove 'Israel's genocidal attempts' in Palestine: Altun
"We will continue to shed light on this darkness that Israel has grown to cover up its crimes," says Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye working to prove 'Israel's genocidal attempts' in Palestine: Altun
Participants attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), organised by the Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications in Istanbul, Türkiye on February 24, 2024.  / Photo: AA
February 24, 2024

Türkiye will continue efforts to prove “Israel's barbarity, genocidal attempts, war crimes and evil activities not only in Gaza but throughout Palestine,” the Turkish Communications Director said.

"As Islamic countries, we will continue to shout the truth. We will never allow the Palestinian cause to fall off the global agenda. We will continue to shed light on this darkness that Israel has grown to cover up its crimes,” Fahrettin Altun said on Saturday during the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers -- an event in Istanbul involving Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member and observer countries.

Altun said he hoped that the meeting would lead to historical and beneficial results for the entire Islamic world, especially Palestinians.

Noting that the meeting has a special place in the history of the OIC, he said the group held an extraordinary meeting on a sectoral basis for the first time in its history.

"This meeting is of vital importance in terms of being able to demonstrate a common attitude against Israeli oppression and to put forward a common struggle for the truth in the field of communication and media,” he said.

He added that the final declaration of the meeting will send a strong message to the international community.

Tackling disinformation

Recommended

Altun met officials from Bangladesh, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Niger, Somalia and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of the meeting where officials discussed Israeli attacks on Gaza and misleading, fake news and disinformation activities.​​​​​​​

Israel has pounded Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,600 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured.

Less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave' s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli war has continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

RelatedPresident Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan