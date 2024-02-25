Sunday, February 25, 2024

1744 GMT — Famine in Gaza can be averted if vital aid is allowed into the besieged territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said, more than four months into the Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

"This is a man-made disaster," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of the dire humanitarian conditions in war-battered Gaza.

"The world committed to never let famine happen again," he said.

"Famine can still be avoided through genuine political will to grant access and protection to meaningful assistance."

1735 GMT — Health conditions ‘extremely catastrophic’ in northern Gaza, ministry warns

Health conditions are “extremely catastrophic” in northern Gaza, the Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave has said.

“The health situation in northern Gaza is extremely catastrophic and indescribable,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said hospitals in Gaza’s north don’t have fuel.

“Dozens of ambulances, civil defence and medical services vehicles are out of service due to the lack of fuel,” it added.

The Health Ministry warned that kidney dialysis and intensive care patients “are at risk of death as a result of the lack of fuel for generators, ambulances, and medicines."

1721 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu willing to risk hostages’ lives ‘to look strong’, says former premier

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to risk the lives of hostages held by Hamas if it serves his image, a former premier has said.

“It’s more important for Netanyahu to look strong than to get a deal,” Ehud Barak told Israeli Army Radio in an interview.

1612 GMT — Gaza suffers clean water scarcity amid spread of solid waste: UN agency

Clean water is scarce amid a spread of solid waste across Gaza, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has warned.

“Shelters are severely overcrowded,” UNRWA said in a statement.

“Clean water is scarce. Solid waste is accumulating. Spread of diseases is on the rise,” it added.

“The situation is catastrophic,” it warned. “UNRWA teams continue working to provide critical aid.”

1603 GMT — US-UK strikes kill 1 civilian , injure 6: Houthis

A Yemeni civilian was killed and six others injured in US and British attacks in the southern city of Taizz, local media has cited the Houthi group as saying.

"As a result of the US and British warplanes bombing the Shamir region in the Maqbanah district of Taizz, one civilian died and six others were injured in the same family," Houthi-affiliated broadcaster Al Masirah reported.

No further details were provided on the attacks, with no immediate comment from the US or British side.

1558 GMT — Netanyahu: Rafah operation will put Israel weeks away from 'total victory'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the military offensive into Gaza's Rafah would put Israel within weeks of "total victory" over Hamas.

"If we have a (ceasefire) deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen," he told CBS.

"If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway. It has to be done because total victory is our goal and total victory is within reach - not months away, weeks away, once we begin the operation."

1432 GMT — US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar have agreed on 'basic contours' of hostage deal: Sullivan

The United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel have come to an understanding of "basic contours" of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN.

The deal is still under negotiation, said Sullivan, who added there will have to be indirect discussions by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas.

1357 GMT — Jordan warns of Gaza war expansion amid Israeli onslaught

Jordan has warned that continuing the Israeli war on Gaza during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan risks an expansion of the conflict in the region.

“Continuing the aggression in these circumstances as Ramadan approaches will place the entire region at the risk of an explosion,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference in Amman with his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel.

"Every day passes with the war going unabated increases the risk of explosion and mounts its casualties,” he added.

1230 GMT — Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha: Egyptian media

Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have resumed in Doha between "experts from Egypt, Qatar, United States and Israel", as well as Hamas representatives, state-linked Egyptian media has reported.

An Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea was in Paris on Friday discussing possibilities of a deal to ensure a fresh ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.

Israel's war cabinet agreed to send a delegation to Qatar to continue the talks, according to Israeli media reports.

The talks are a "continuation of what was discussed in Paris" and "will be followed by meetings in Cairo," reported Al Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian state intelligence services.

1202 GMT — OIC calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' to prevent further loss of life in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for an "unconditional ceasefire" to halt further loss of life in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

In a communique issued after an extraordinary session held in Istanbul, the information ministers of the member states condemned "the ongoing military aggression launched by Israel, the occupying Power, against the Palestinian people as well as its systematic oppression, massacre, and genocide of Palestinians civilians in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, and in the occupied West Bank , and call for an unconditional ceasefire to prevent further loss of life."

The OIC reiterated that the "only path to peace and security in the region is through the realization of the Palestinian people's inalienable rights, including national independence and sovereignty with East Al Quds as its capital."