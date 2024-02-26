Tuesday, February 26, 2024

1743 GMT — Three civilians were killed and three others wounded when a Ukrainian drone attacked a car in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov said the car had been carrying builders and had come under attack on the outskirts of the border village of Pochaevo.

More updates:👇

1829 GMT — US welcomes Hungarian vote to admit Sweden to NATO

The United States has welcomed the vote to admit Sweden to NATO by Hungary, the last holdout in the Atlantic alliance.

"We certainly do welcome the vote in the Hungarian parliament today and look forward to it being finalised," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

1726 GMT — Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for rapid action in favour of Ukraine as he opened a conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Kiev among European leaders with the war there stretching into its third year.

The meeting in Paris was a chance for participants to "reaffirm their unity as well as their determination to defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine", the French presidency said ahead of the gathering.

"We have seen hardening of Russia, especially these past few months," Macron said, citing the death in custody of President Vladimir Putin's top opponent Alexey Navalny.

1719 GMT — Ukraine says only 30 percent of promised EU shells received

Ukraine has received less than a third of the one million artillery shells the European Union promised to deliver, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

After two years of war and political infighting among its allies, Kiev has been struggling to secure the artillery rounds needed to defend the frontline two years after Russia's offensive.

"Out of the million shells that the European Union promised us, not 50 percent came, but 30 percent, unfortunately," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Kiev.

1611 GMT — Russian forces destroy first US-supplied Abrams tank in Ukraine

Russian-installed officials said that Moscow's forces had for the first time destroyed a US-supplied Abrams tank in Ukraine, a battlefield claim that drew approving comment from the Kremlin.

"From the very beginning, our soldiers said that these tanks would burn just like others," state news agency RIA quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.

He was referring to previous instances where Russia says it has destroyed Western weaponry in Ukraine. The United States began supplying the Abrams to Ukrainian forces last September.

1556 GMT — NATO's Stoltenberg welcomes Hungary's nod for Sweden to join alliance

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the Hungarian parliament's vote to ratify Sweden's membership in the treaty.

"Now that all Allies have approved, Sweden will become the 32nd NATO Ally. Sweden's membership will make us all stronger and safer," he said in post on social media platform X.

1546 GMT — Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession

Hungary's parliament approved a bill to allow Sweden to join NATO, finally clearing the way for the Nordic country to join the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine.

Hungary was the last among the 31 members of the alliance to ratify Sweden's membership after months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.

0846 GMT —European leaders gather in Paris to show unity for Ukraine