Türkiye nabs PKK terrorist trying to infiltrate from Syria
Turkish security forces nab Huda al Tuma, codenamed Cudi, who was attempting to cross from Syria's Mebruke region, situated within the Operation Peace Spring zone, into Türkiye.
The terrorist was nabbed by the military police of the Syrian National Army, with the intelligence provided by the Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization. / Photo: AA Archive
February 26, 2024

Türkiye nabbed a terrorist affiliated with the PKK terrorist group who was attempting to infiltrate from Syria to Türkiye, security sources have said.

On Monday, sources revealed that Huda al Tuma, also known as Cudi, associated with the PKK and its affiliates including the YPG, was attempting to cross from the Mebruke region, situated within the Operation Peace Spring zone, into Türkiye.

The terrorist was nabbed by the military police of the Syrian National Army, with the intelligence provided by the Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Having joined the PKK in 2019 and receiving training in Hasakah, Aynularab, and Sheddadi, the terrorist participated in organisational activities targeting the Operation Peace Spring zone.

During its almost 35-year terrorist campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and newborns. The YPG is identified as the PKK's Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
