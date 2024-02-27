TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan meets Mexican counterpart Barcena in Mexico
Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defence and cultural issues as well as migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism, Turkish diplomatic sources say.
Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. / Photo: AA
February 27, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena Ibarra met in Mexico for talks.

Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defence and cultural issues on Monday. Migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism were also on the agenda, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The situation in Gaza, the Ukraine war and developments in Central America were evaluated.

The ministers discussed steps that could be taken in areas such as culture, academia and youth to improve cooperation within the scope of MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, the sources said.

Preparations for the second meeting of the Türkiye-Mexico Joint Economic Commission and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) work in Mexico regarding technical assistance were also discussed.

Diplomatic talks

Separately, Fidan also met Marcela Guerra Castillo, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mexico were established in 1927. Mexico became Türkiye’s second strategic partner in Latin American and Caribbean region in 2013.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
