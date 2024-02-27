Many global brands with supply chains linked to tropical forest loss do not have a single deforestation policy, according to a report published on Tuesday that said 10 years of monitoring showed voluntary action from the industry "has failed".

From land clearance for cattle farming to palm oil plantations, there is growing recognition of the threats to the world's forests and the importance of protecting them in the fight against the climate crisis and devastating biodiversity loss.

Nearly 200 countries at the COP28 climate talks last year gave their support to the goal of halting and reversing deforestation by 2030.

The Forest 500 analysis, by the non-profit research group Global Canopy, noted "pockets of progress" from a handful of leading brands.

But 10 years after it first began its annual monitoring of a rolling selection of firms with the biggest impact on tropical forests, the organisation said companies and the financial institutions that fund them are still falling short.

Related How will the climate crisis impact the future of winter sports?

'Rapid action need'

Of the 257 companies and financial institutions that have been in the Forest 500 for the past decade, 61 - 23 percent - still have not published a single commitment to addressing deforestation, it said.

"Voluntary action has failed and we can't rely on it any further to achieve deforestation-free, conversion-free and human rights abuse-free supply chains, we do need to see regulation," said Emma Thomson, who led the research.

"In terms of what we need to see, for the next 10 years, we need to see rapid action, rapid implementation and real change on the ground," Thomson said.

The report welcomed tough new deforestation legislation from the European Union, urging the bloc to go further and the United States and Britain to speed up their own legislation.

But Global Canopy suggested only one percent of firms in its analysis are currently on track to be compliant with the new EU rules.