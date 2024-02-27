US President Joe Biden has said he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza could start by the beginning of next week, adding that Israel was ready to halt operations during the Muslim month of Ramadan as part of any deal.

Amid a spiralling humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, France and others have acted as go-betweens for Israel and Hamas, seeking a halt to the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Asked during an election campaign trip to New York when such an agreement might start, Biden replied: "I hope by the end of the weekend."

"My national security advisor tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden told reporters.

Biden, 81, gave more details of what a deal could look like when he spoke on the issue in an interview with late-night US television show host Seth Meyers.

"There is a path forward, with difficulty," he told Meyers when asked about how to end the conflict.

Mediators have been hoping to get a deal in place before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in about two weeks.

"Ramadan's coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," Biden said.

Biden has previously spoken of a six-week ceasefire.

'Temporary ceasefire'

The US president said such a deal "gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move" in terms of normalising relations with Israel.