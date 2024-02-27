WORLD
Mali bus plunges off bridge, leaving 31 dead
Bus travelling toward Burkina Faso falls off bridge in the West African country's southeast, resulting in numerous casualties including 10 wounded, says Transport Ministry.
Likely cause is said to be the driver losing control of the vehicle.  / Photo: TRT World
February 27, 2024

Thirty-one people have been killed in Mali and 10 others were wounded when a bus travelling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in the country's southeast, the Transport Ministry said.

"A bus... that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

“The provisional toll is 31 killed on the spot and 10 injured, some of them seriously," the statement said.

The accident occurred around 5 pm local time in Koumantou south of capital Bamako.

Accidents involving public transport buses are a frequent occurrence in Mali.

On February 19, at least 15 people died and more than 46 were injured in a traffic accident between a public transport bus and a lorry in central Mali.

Africa accounts for about one quarter of the world's traffic deaths even though the continent has barely 2 percent of the world's vehicle fleet, UN data showed in 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
