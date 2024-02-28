Rapidly moving Texas wildfires have prompted evacuation orders in small towns and shut down a nuclear facility as strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled the blaze in the state's rural Panhandle.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties as the largest fire burned nearly 1,040 square kilometres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

That is more than twice its size since the fire sparked on Monday. Authorities have not said what might have caused the blaze, which tore through sparsely populated counties surrounded by rolling plains.

"Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe," Abbott said.

The largest blaze, known as the Smokehouse Creek Fire, closed highways and remained 0 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Forest Service.

Fire near Pantex not containedThe main facility that assembles and disassembles America’s nuclear arsenal shut down its operations Tuesday night in Texas as fires raged out of control near its facility.

Pantex issued a statement online saying it had paused operations until further notice.

"The fire near Pantex is not contained," the company said. "Response efforts have shifted to evacuations. There is a small number of non-essential personnel sheltered on-site."

Since 1975, Pantex has been the US main assembly and disassembly site for its atomic bombs. It assembled the last new bomb in 1991. In the time since, it has dismantled thousands of weapons.

Pantex is located 48 kilometres east of Amarillo.

Multiple fires were reported across Hemphill and Hutchinson counties near the Oklahoma border, where some evacuations were also ordered.

Texas state Senator Kevin Sparks said an evacuation order was issued for the town of Canadian, a town of about 2,000 about 160 kilometres northeast of Amarillo, and other areas.