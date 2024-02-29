Türkiye stands as a beacon of peace, trust, and stability in its region, Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

During a visit to Turkish troops participating in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo, Guler emphasised Thursday Türkiye's strategic importance in regional and global affairs, citing recent advancements in military and diplomatic realms.

"With the strategic foresight of our president, Türkiye has begun to assume a playmaking role in its region and the world, further strengthening its international position," Guler said, adding:

"Türkiye has become an indispensable part of negotiation tables and security architecture with its solution proposals in the critical regions and geographies and its contributions to peace and stability."