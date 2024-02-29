TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, an indispensable part of negotiation tables — defence minister
Turkish defence minister highlights Türkiye's strategic importance as Ankara becomes a pivotal part of security architecture in critical regions while visiting Turkish troops in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo.
During his two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guler engaged in discussions with EUFOR Commander Major General Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brigadier General Pamela McGaha. /Photo: AA / Others
February 29, 2024

Türkiye stands as a beacon of peace, trust, and stability in its region, Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

During a visit to Turkish troops participating in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo, Guler emphasised Thursday Türkiye's strategic importance in regional and global affairs, citing recent advancements in military and diplomatic realms.

"With the strategic foresight of our president, Türkiye has begun to assume a playmaking role in its region and the world, further strengthening its international position," Guler said, adding:

"Türkiye has become an indispensable part of negotiation tables and security architecture with its solution proposals in the critical regions and geographies and its contributions to peace and stability."

Expressing Türkiye's commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the Balkans, Guler said, "We are in close cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina, with whom we have deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood and which is one of our important partners in the Balkans."

During his two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guler engaged in discussions with EUFOR Commander Major General Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brigadier General Pamela McGaha.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
