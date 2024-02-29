At least 43 people have been killed and others injured after a fire blazed through a seven-storey building in an upscale neighbourhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, health authorities said.

"So far, 43 people have died from the fire," Bangladesh's Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen told the AFP news agency early on Friday after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an adjoining burn hospital.

Twenty-two others are being treated at hospitals with burn wounds, the minister told reporters.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which was under control after two hours of frantic efforts by 13 firefighting units, the fire service officials said.

But Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Director, Brigadier General Main Uddin, said the fire could have originated from a gas leak or stove.

"It was a dangerous building with gas cylinders on every floor, even on the staircases," he told reporters.