The US Senate has soundly defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits to Türkiye, which President Joe Biden's administration approved after Ankara approved Sweden's joining the NATO alliance.

The final tally was 79 to 13 against a resolution of disapproval introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul on Thursday.

On January 27, the US State Department approved the pending sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye after Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership.

Türkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernisation kits from the US to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.