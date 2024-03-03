Palestinian-American comedian Amer Zahr accused United States President Joe Biden and his administration of supporting "genocide" against Palestinians and contributing to an atmosphere of dehumanisation, saying the "uncommitted" vote movement in Michigan turned their "justified moral anger" into votes.

Amer Zahr is a Palestinian American comedian, writer, activist, and adjunct professor at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. He was born in Jordan and grew up in Philadelphia as the child of Palestinian refugees before moving to Ann Arbor at the age of 18 to attend the University of Michigan.

"He (Biden) has lied about us. He has said that he saw beheaded babies. He has said that he didn't believe the numbers coming out of Gaza," Zahr, who is also the president of the New Generation for Palestine group, told Anadolu in an exclusive interview in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb with one of the US' largest Arab-American communities.

"He has contributed to an atmosphere of dehumanisation, which has led to many Palestinians being killed. The six-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times in Chicago," he added.

According to Zahr, the "uncommitted" vote campaign in the state, which aims to send a message to Biden demanding a change in the administration's Gaza policy ahead of the November election, is about "turning that justified moral anger into votes."

The number of uncommitted votes in Tuesday's primary achieved more than 10 times the 10,000-ballot goal set by the protest campaign organizers, racking up 13 percent of the votes. About 20,000 uncommitted votes had been cast in Michigan's previous Democratic primary in 2020.

A group of Arab and Muslim Americans, as well as many progressive Democrats, urged Michigan voters to vote "uncommitted" in the primary to protest the Biden administration's Gaza policy, demand a "permanent cease-fire" to Israel's deadly onslaught in the Palestinian enclave, and an end to the unconditional US military support for Tel Aviv.

"What we've seen as a response from the Biden campaign, and the Biden administration, has been shameful. They have supported this genocide from the beginning," he said.

"We've been asking people to go out and vote anything but Biden, and uncommitted is one option," he said.

"If that means that in November, we get President Trump, that's not our problem," he added.