Russia said that Israel's plans for a ground invasion in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza could lead to "ethnic cleansing" of the Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, “A real tragedy is taking place in Gaza, which has no end in sight.”

There are a lot of initiatives on a ceasefire and humanitarian pause, however, the statements of the Israeli leadership show they do not change their goal of "clean up Gaza completely, eliminate Hamas," he said.

"Even the Western representatives wonder how can this be done, to eliminate Hamas by 100 percent. Israeli generals and ministers say that everyone in Gaza is Hamas. It is then necessary to destroy all the inhabitants of Gaza," he said.

Lavrov said Moscow is concerned about Israeli plans to carry out a military offensive in Rafah, where two-thirds of the Palestinians in Gaza are seeking shelter from violence.

"If the operation of Rafah begins, a huge number of refugees will leave for Egypt, and the Egyptians have repeatedly stated that this is unacceptable. This will be ethnic cleansing in fact," he stressed.

'Contrary to all UN decisions, contrary to common sense'