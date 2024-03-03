The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, slammed Israel’s war on Gaza, accusing major global powers of “double standards” in failing to stop Palestinians’ “massacre.”

“When we think about the massacre in Gaza, we have seen how some great powers in the world have double standards and hypocrisy, and how they can do anything to annihilate a generation through genocide without showing any mercy, for the interests they envisage,” Tatar told Anadolu at Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

“Frankly, I am concerned about the future of the world because of this situation,” he remarked.

Tatar also condemned Israel's attack on a civilian crowd waiting for aid in the besieged Palestinian enclave, saying the deaths of more than 30,000 people in Gaza since October 7 are "unacceptable."

He pointed out that similar massacres to those carried out by Israel in Gaza had been perpetrated by Greeks against Turks in Cyprus island since the 1960s, demonstrating similar experiences faced by the Turkish Cypriot people in the past.

The approach that “massacres do not happen in the modern world” is debunked by the killing of tens of thousands of people in Gaza, not even 100 years after World War II, he said.

Deadly offensive

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023, cross-border attack led by Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

At least 30,410 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, and 71,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.