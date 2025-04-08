Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the military option" would become "inevitable" if talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear programme drag on.

"We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said Tuesday in a video statement following a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"This can be done in an agreement, but only if... they go in, blow up (Iran's) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision", he said, adding that if talks drag on, "then the military option becomes inevitable".

Related Israel likely to attack Iran nuclear facilities by midyear — report

Talks in Oman

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for Trump, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran scheduled for Saturday in Oman, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.

The US administration preferred Witkoff, who prioritises a diplomatic solution, over hawkish National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were “sceptical” of the diplomatic process, it said.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined on Tuesday to specify who would represent the US in the talks but confirmed it would be "almost the highest ranks" as Trump had indicated.