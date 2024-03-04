The Turkish intelligence agency has “neutralised” a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq responsible for recruiting children for the terror group, security sources said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) carried out a cross-border anti-terror operation to catch Gulsun Silgir, codenamed Sara Hogir Riha, who was responsible for carrying out terror acts since 2011, including deceiving young people to join the PKK, said the sources on Monday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

It was further determined that Silgir has been active in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah region since 2021.

She was targeted in the Penjwin district in the Iraqi countryside of Sulaymaniyah, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.