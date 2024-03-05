Tuesday, March 5, 2024

2039 GMT — The US has no plans to send forces into besieged Gaza to support humanitarian aid missions in the besieged Palestinian enclave, the Pentagon said.

"At this point in time, there are no plans to send any US forces into Gaza, to my knowledge," spokesman Air Force Major General Pat Ryder told reporters.

The US continues to plan for potential airborne aid delivery missions, he said.

More updates 👇

2031 GMT — Hamas accuses Israel of 'procrastination' in negotiations

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has accused Israel of procrastination in negotiations and warned that indirect talks would not remain open without progress.

''Israel is not interested in halting the ongoing aggression against Gaza or releasing prisoners," Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said at a news conference in Beirut, according to Anadolu Agency.

"We affirm to Israel and the US that what they failed to impose on the ground, they will not achieve through political manoeuvres," he said.

''The movement in Cairo presented its vision for a ceasefire proposal, emphasising complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza Strip, displaced persons return, and delivery of adequate aid, relief, and reconstruction."

2018 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they target two US warships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis carried out a military operation in which they targeted two US warship destroyers in the Red Sea, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, has said in a televised speech.

He said the ships were targeted with a number of naval missiles and drones.

Houthi fighters have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

2006 GMT — UN food agency says aid convoy turned away by Israel

The UN's food agency said that its aid convoy had been turned away by Israeli forces at besieged Gaza's border, after which it was looted by "desperate people".

The World Food Programme said the 14-truck food convoy waited at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint for three hours before being turned away by the Israeli army.

After the trucks were rerouted, they were stopped by "a large crowd of desperate people who looted the food", taking about 200 tons, the WFP said in a statement.

1836 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan warns Israel over blocking Muslim holy sites

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Israel would face "very serious consequences" if it banned Palestinian Muslims from entering holy sites during the coming month of Ramadan.

"We are conveying our messages to the relevant authorities regarding the need to prevent provocations ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan," Erdogan told a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara.

"The demands of radical Israeli politicians to restrict Muslims' access to the Haram Al Sharif are complete nonsense. The consequences of taking such a step will undoubtedly be very grave."

1826 GMT — Israel’s defence minister warns of West Bank security flare-up during Ramadan

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned of a security flare-up in the occupied West Bank during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

In an internal document to the heads of the security establishment, Gallant said that an escalation in the West Bank during Ramadan could harm the goals of the Israeli war in Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is scheduled to start next week.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved recommendations from his far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to restrict the entry of Palestinians living in Israel and Jerusalem into the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

1758 GMT — Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills civilians

Three civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The strike targeted a three-story house in the town of Houla, leaving three family members dead, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The attack came amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel, including intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

1733 GMT — Saudi Arabia slams international inaction over ‘humanitarian massacre’ in Gaza

Saudi Arabia has condemned international inaction over Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza.

"The international community stands helpless in the face of the humanitarian massacre in Gaza,'' Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the port city of Jeddah.

"There is an increasing number of countries demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” he said. “It is time to recognise the state of Palestine and accept the two-state solution.”

1722 GMT — Hamas rules out prisoners swap without ceasefire in Gaza

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan has said that any exchange of prisoners cannot take place without a ceasefire.

"We say to Washington, what is more important than sending aid is stopping its supply of weapons to Israel," he added.

1700 GMT — Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian teen was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry has said.

A ministry statement said Mohamed Shahada, 16, was killed by Israeli army fire near the town of Huwara, south of Nablus. No details were provided about the circumstances of his death.

At least 422 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,650 others injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

1634 GMT — 80 percent of world's hungriest people live in Gaza: Palestinian FM

Some 80 percent of the world’s most hunger-ravaged people live in Gaza, said the Palestinian foreign minister.

"Israel has openly destroyed more than 85 percent of the Gaza Strip, killed and starved children, and deprived the sick and injured of their basic right to treatment,'' Riyad Al Maliki said at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

“Around 80 percent of the hungriest people in the world today live in Gaza,” he added.

"Israel has virtually committed every violation of international law against our people, who are facing the most heinous forms of genocide,'' Al Maliki said.

1631 GMT — US senator calls on Israel to open borders for humanitarian aid

US Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Israel to open borders to allow for humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"We are approaching a point of no return. The United States must continue to airdrop humanitarian aid,” said Sanders, an independent senator for the state of Vermont.

"And Israel MUST open the borders and allow the UN to deliver supplies in sufficient quantities. Failure to do so should result in the immediate halt of all military aid," he said on X.

In a video on social media, he said the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is among "the worst humanitarian disasters" in modern history.

1624 GMT — Israel rearrests 11 Palestinians freed in prisoner swap deal

Israeli forces rearrested 11 Palestinians who were freed as part of a hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel in November, according to a Palestinian spokesperson.

The 11 Palestinians were taken into Israeli custody in the occupied West Bank, Amani Sarahneh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner Society, told Anadolu.

She said two were later released, while nine others remained in detention.

According to the spokesperson, Hanan Al Barghouti, a sister of the longest-serving Palestinian detainee in Israel, Nael Al Barghouti, was among the detainees.

1509 GMT — Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Israeli war on Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called for "effective steps" to "end the genocide" in Gaza amid the deadly Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the port city of Jeddah on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Gaza.

Amir Abdollahian thanked the top Saudi diplomat for "accepting Iran's proposal" to hold an OIC extraordinary summit while pointing to the "common positions" of the two countries on Palestine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He said "effective steps" must be taken to support Gaza’s population, which has been reeling under Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

1451 GMT — Gaza's starved children need a 'flood' of aid: UN

The United Nations has called on the international community to "flood" Gaza with aid amid reports that children are dying of starvation in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"With children starting ... to die from starvation, that should be an alarm like no other," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency, told reporters in Geneva.

"If not now, when is the time to pull the stops, break the glass and flood Gaza with the aid that it needs?" Laerke asked.

Starvation, or the absolute deficit of calories, can lead to things like organ failure, James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters.

Health authorities in Gaza have reported that 15 children have starved to death in a single hospital, and the UN has said famine is "almost inevitable" in the territory, which has been under assault by Israel since October 7.

1415 GMT — US military cargo planes air drop more aid for Gaza

American cargo planes air dropped more than 36,000 meals to Gaza in a joint operation with Jordan, the US military said, as the international community scrambles to curb a growing humanitarian crisis there.

Airdrops by the United States and other countries are aimed at supplementing what officials say is an insufficient supply of aid being brought in by ground to Gaza, where the United Nations has warned that famine is "almost inevitable."

"US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," the military command said in a statement.

"US C-130s dropped over 36,800 US and Jordanian meal equivalents in Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid," CENTCOM said, adding that "we continue planning for follow-on aid delivery missions."

1410 GMT — At least 17 killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza

An Israeli air strike has killed at least 17 people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Palestinian officials said, as talks on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended without a breakthrough.

First responders with the Civil Defense circulated footage of rescuers pulling dead and wounded people from the rubble of a house, including a child with blood on his face who was not moving. The nearby European Hospital said on Tuesday that it had received 17 bodies overnight.

1333 GMT — Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces near border with southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that it had struck Israeli soldiers near the border with southern Lebanon.

The group said its fighters targeted Israeli forces at the Birkat Risha outpost with missiles, resulting in direct hits. Hezbollah said it also attacked with artillery shelling an Israeli military force near the town of Ayta ash Shab.