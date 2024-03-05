Scientists have developed a mathematical model that promises to optimise training for competitors in 400-metre and 1,500-metre athletics events, according to a study.

"We wanted to understand what was happening at the physiological level in 400 metres, which is a sprint, and 1,500 metres, which is the first endurance race," Amandine Aftalion, co-author of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living on Tuesday, said.

The model is based on performance data gathered from elite athletes including Olympic 1,500 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, Dutch world indoor 400m world record holder Femke Bol and Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Thanks to the new technology of GPS sensors placed under athletes' jerseys, researchers were able to trace with precision the speeds of each athlete, with their position indicated ten times per second.

They integrated equations calculating physiological variables — energy expenditure during exercise, maximum oxygen consumption (VO2), running economy and motor control — in other words, the role of the brain in the process of movement such as motivation, which has a role in the delay in action.

Instant access to the best strategy